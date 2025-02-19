Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro indicted for alleged coup plot

HQ

Brazil's political landscape was rocked as former President Jair Bolsonaro was officially indicted for allegedly orchestrating a plan to stay in power after his 2022 election loss, including a military-backed coup and an assassination plot against his successor.

According to prosecutors, Bolsonaro and 33 allies, including top military and government officials, attempted to delegitimise the election results before devising extreme measures to overturn them.

The case now moves to Brazil's Supreme Federal Court, which could determine whether Bolsonaro faces trial and potentially decades in prison. If convicted, it would make him the third Brazilian president in eight years to be jailed.