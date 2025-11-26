Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro begins 27-year prison sentence for 2022 coup attempt

HQ

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has started serving a 27-year prison sentence for leading a failed coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 presidential election.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled Bolsonaro would remain at the federal police headquarters where he has been held since his preemptive arrest on Saturday, citing flight risk concerns.

The 70-year-old, who had been under house arrest since August, will stay isolated from other inmates in a 12-square-metre room equipped with a bed, private bathroom, air conditioning, TV, and desk.

Bolsonaro's lawyers had requested house arrest due to his health, but the court rejected the appeal. Authorities also dismissed his claim that "hallucinations" caused him to tamper with his electronic ankle monitor earlier this week.

Attempting to overthrow Brazil's democracy

Bolsonaro and several allies were convicted by a Supreme Court panel for attempting to overthrow Brazil's democracy after his election defeat. The alleged plot included plans to kill President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and Justice Alexandre de Moraes, as well as to incite an insurrection in early 2023.