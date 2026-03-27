Brazil's defeat to France in friendly show the gap in quality between the two teams, report Brazilian journalists

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Brazil lost 2-1 to France in a friendly match on Thursday, despite playing against ten players for nearly 40 minutes when Upamecano saw a red card. Kylian Mbappé and Hugo Ekitike provided the victory, while Gleison Bremer attempted a comeback for Brazil that never happened despite their number superiority. It was only a friendly, but the result was a bucket of cold water for Brazil, overpowered by France, and showed that Brazil under Ancelotti is still far from the level they were supposed to play.

Brazilian reporters said that the match showed differences between the two teams. Alexandre Alliatti, columnist from Globo Esporte (via RMC Sport), said that not only France has a superior group of players, they "operate with far greater precision than the Brazilian team, as evidenced by the European team's attacking spontaneity. At times, during passing exchanges, the opponents seemed capable of playing with their eyes closed".

He added that maybe none of the defenders fielded on Thursday will be starters at the World Cup, and another columnist from the Brazilian newspaper agrees: "The gap in quality between France and Brazil was already an open secret before the match", and the "revelation was worrying for the Brazilian team, which failed to truly dominate its opponents".