Brazilian player sues football club for unpaid wages, the club responds with cruel "highlights video" of his mistakes

HQ

Amazonas FC, a football club founded in 2019, now in the third tier of Brazilian football, has announced the departure of a player, defender Léo Coelho, posting four clips that only showed his mistakes, that resulted in goals against. In the announcement, the club thanked the player for his "dedication, professionalism and commitment on and off the field", and "wishing the athlete success in the upcoming challenges of his career", writing he scored two goals in 39 matches... while humiliating him publicly.

The cruel move by the club comes after Coelho decided to terminate the contract himself after just one year, and demanded the payment of unpaid wages. He claims the club owes him 8.1 million reais, or 1.4 million euros, for five months of unpaid salary and image-right payments.

According to L'Équipe, via One Football, other players have similar cases against the club, which is also struggling financially with FIFA transfer bans.