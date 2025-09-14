Brazilian music icon Hermeto Pascoal dies at 89 The pioneering composer, famed for his inventive sounds and eclectic performances, passes surrounded by loved ones.

We just got the news that Brazil has lost one of its most imaginative musical voices with the passing of Hermeto Pascoal, famously nicknamed "The Sorcerer." Renowned for transforming everyday sounds into music, Pascoal captivated audiences worldwide with his inventive compositions and mastery of multiple instruments. From collaborating with jazz legends to experimenting with unusual objects as instruments, he continually blurred the lines between genres. Born in Brazil's northeast, he rose from humble beginnings to leave a global mark on music, inspiring generations of performers with his fearless creativity. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 8, 2019. Multi-instrumentalist Hermeto Pascoal, during his show at the Rio Montreux Jazz Festival at Pier Mauá in the city of Rio de Janeiro // Shutterstock