Brazilian futsal player Alex Felipe dies unexpectedly in Russia, aged 32

Alex Felipe, a 32-year-old futsal player, died unexpectedly on January 6 in Russia, in an airport, when he was checking in for a flight to Moscow alongside his teammates. Felipe had played since 2020 at the MFK Norilsk Nickel in the Russian Futsal Super League, and was also part of the Brazilian national futsal team.

"There are no words that can console the hearts of family, friends, and all who knew our athlete Alex", wrote Felipe's agent Wone Sports. "What hurts us most is that a father, husband, son, and friend whom we loved and admired without ceasing has left us."

Before going to Russia in 2020, Felipe also played for Spanish team Movistar Inter, winning the league and Spanish Cup in 2014/15. With Sporting CP, he won his biggest trophy, the 2018/19 UEFA Futsal Champions League. "Sporting expresses its deepest condolences to his family and friends, while praising and thanking him for his years of effort and dedication to the club", wrote the Portuguese club.