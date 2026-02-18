Brazilian Football Confederation supports Vinícius: "Your decision to is an example of courage and dignity"

HQ

The latest incident at the Benfica-Real Madrid match has even crossed the Atlantic, and the Brazilian Football Confederation issued a statement in support of Vinícius Jr., who allegedly received racist insults from an Argentinian player, Gianluca Prestianni, in a Champions League match, after Vinícius scored the winning goal.

Vinícius said to the referee that Prestianni had called him "monkey", and the referee stopped the match ten minutes. Some Real Madrid players near Prestianni, including Kylian Mbappé, also claim to have heard the insults, but the player says the Brazilian player misheard him, and his club supports him, even showing what they call proof that other players couldn't have heard him.

While UEFA is currently reviewing the referee reports, and Benfica's manager José Mourinho tries to be "independent", the Confederação Brasileira de Futebol immediately sided with Vinícius, saying that "The CBF stands in solidarity with Vinícius Júnior, victim of yet another act of racism this Tuesday, after scoring for Real Madrid against Benfica in Lisbon."

"Racism is a crime. It is unacceptable. It cannot exist in football or anywhere else. Vini, you are not alone. Your decision to activate the protocol is an example of courage and dignity. We are proud of you", added the Brazilian federation.

"We will remain steadfast in the fight against all forms of discrimination. We stand by your side. Always."