James Gunn's Superman released on Friday in theatres, and has been receiving rave reviews from critics and fans. Warner Bros. has clearly put out all the stops to promote the film, the start of a new cinematic universe from DC superheroes, including many unconventional marketing strategies, like a partnership with a Brazilian football club, Esporte Clube Bahia.

Last week, ES Bahia, suitably nicknamed Esquadrão de Aço (Steel Squadron) showed their special edition jerse7 featuring the new (and a bit awkward, if you ask me) Superman logo. It is a limited edition, worth 429.99 R$ (66.13 EUR, 57.39 pounds), and the first men's team has already used it in a 2-1 win against Atlético Mineiro. The new Superman, played by David Corenswet, has also featured prominently on the club's social network.

A big win, given that Hulk (not the Marvel hero, but the nickname of the Atlético Mineiro player named Givanildo Vieira de Souza) scored in the 91th minute, tying the game... until Michel Araújo netted the 2-1 in the 97th minute for a big win that helps Bahía to remain in the top four of the Brasileirao Serie A.

The jersey maintains the Puma logo and adds the new DS Studios logo on the back, making it a truly irresistible collector's item not just for football fans, but for Superman fans. While the Superman jersey will only be used for a limited time, it could give strength to one of Brazil's top football clubs, winner of 51 titles in the Bahia state league, although they have not won the Brazilian league since 1988.