Brazil unveils first supersonic fighter jet built domestically

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Brazil has unveiled its first supersonic fighter jet assembled in the country, becoming the first nation in Latin America to reach the milestone.

The aircraft, a Gripen model developed with Saab, was presented at an Embraer facility in São Paulo state.

The project stems from a 2014 deal that included technology transfer and the local production of 15 out of 36 jets ordered by Brazil.

Saab said the Brazilian production line could also serve as an export hub, following interest from regional partners such as Colombia.

This highlights Brazil's growing ambitions in military aviation and places it among a select group of countries capable of building supersonic fighter jets.