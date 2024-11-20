Brazil keeps playing with fire in the World Cup 2026 Qualifications with two disappointing draws

HQ

Brazil's national squad, historically one of the strongest football teams in the world, keeps disappointing in the Qualification phase for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Yesterday's game with Uruguay ended in a disappointing draw, 1-1, with goals by Gerson for Brazil and Federico Valverde for Urugay.

Vinícius Júnior has a star status in Brazil, but so far results have not been good. And it was his Real Madrid partner Fede Valverde who trapped Brazil with one of his usual goals outside the area.

Raphinha, stellar this year with Barcelona, lead the canarinha's offensive with little luck, unable to break through the rigid deffense orchestrated by Marcelo Bielsa. Brazil closes this week's international breaks with two 1-1 draws, the other one against Colombia.

Unlike UEFA and CONCACAF, who leave World Cup Qualifications for next year and focuses on the still young Nations Leagues, CONMEBOL extends the qualification schedule for 18 matchdays along three years.

The Qualification process started in September last year, and won't conclude until September 2025. This week, Matchdays 11 and 12 took place, with the most noted results being Ecuador 4-0 Bolivia, and Argentinian defeat against Paraguay.

So far, Brazil is fifth in the table with 18 points (out of ten participant nations). The first six have direct qualification, so it would still be extremely unlikely for Brazil to not qualify this year (previously, only the first four nations had direct play qualification), but the image Dorival Júnior's squad is giving recently is alarming.