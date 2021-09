HQ

Women's football is getting stronger in FIFA, now including more national teams, and allowing you to play with female avatars in some game modes. We decided to make a match between two women's teams - Brazil and Mexico - which resulted in a real avalanche of goals.

Brazil showed its natural superiority, but towards the end, high pressure from Mexico almost allowed for a draw. FIFA 22 arrives on October 1st, but over the next few days we will be sharing more videos and information about the game.