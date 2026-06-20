Brazil confirms Raphinha suffers a muscle injury: how many World Cup matches could he miss

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Brazil finally won at World Cup with a 3-0 win against Haiti, to stand as leaders of Group C, with 4 points, same points as Morocco, but with a better goal difference thanks to Matheus Cunha and Vinícius Jr. Sadly, there were bad news for the canarinha, as Raphinha left the match before halftime, being substituted by Rayan at the 38th minute, suffering some discomfort.

Now, the Brazilian Football Confederation has issued a statement confirming that the winger suffers a muscle injury in the posterior region of his right thigh. "The player will follow an intensive treatment protocol, monitored by the Brazilian National Team's medical team, aiming for his recovery and return to activities as quickly as possible".

The CBF did not report an estimated recovery time, but according to GeGlobo, Raphinha is for sure ruled out for the third group stage match against Scotland on Thursday June 25, and would also miss the round of 32 match. Raphinha's potential return would be in round of 16, in two weeks, if the team continues in the competition.

Raphinha has suffered continuous physical problems the past season with Barcelona, and was sidelined for more than three months in total and missed 23 matches, according to GeGlobo. This injury, potentially ending his World Cup run, is a major blow for the player whose future at the Catalan club is not completely clear, having heard offers from the Saudi Pro League.