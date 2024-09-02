Brazil being banned from X/Twitter explained

HQ

If you've not been on Twitter/X for the past few days, good on you, but you may have missed out on the feud unfolding between Elon Musk and Justice Alexandre Morales of the Brazilian Supreme Court.

Back in April, Morales and Musk's feud began when the judge wanted dozens of accounts suspended for spreading disinformation. Musk did not comply, and since then tensions have got much worse. Now, Brazil has banned X/Twitter over the weekend, and will hold a Supreme Court vote today to see if the app remains banned.

Right now, Brazilian users of X/Twitter are unable to login, and fines are being discussed regarding anyone using a VPN to access the platform within Brazil's borders. A debate has sprung up online about who is in the right, as X/Twitter hasn't complied with Brazil's laws, but it is a private company at the end of the day.

This is an ad:

Musk has taken the feud rather personally, it seems, drawing up AI images of Justice Morales in jail. He also posted a meme referring to the app as Twitter, proving even he can't be bothered to enforce the new X name.

Who do you think is in the right?

This is an ad:

Thanks, BBC.