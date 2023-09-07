Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla x Tekken launch trailer is as crazy as you might expect

Devil Jin, Nina Williams, and Yoshimitsu have joined the fun.

The very popular free-to-play fighting fest Brawlhalla has really stepped up the crossover game lately, and a new one has now kicked of with Tekken. Devil Jin, Nina Williams, and Yoshimitsu are joining the battles and we have gotten a launch trailer to show what they have to offer.

Back in May, it was revealed that Brawlhalla had over 100 million players and a whole lot of major brands have collaborated with the game. Tekken isn't the first fighting game to do so as a selection of Capcom's Street Fighter crew joined the fun almost two years ago.

Brawlhalla

