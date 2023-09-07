Brawlhalla x Tekken launch trailer is as crazy as you might expect

HQ

The very popular free-to-play fighting fest Brawlhalla has really stepped up the crossover game lately, and a new one has now kicked of with Tekken. Devil Jin, Nina Williams, and Yoshimitsu are joining the battles and we have gotten a launch trailer to show what they have to offer.

Back in May, it was revealed that Brawlhalla had over 100 million players and a whole lot of major brands have collaborated with the game. Tekken isn't the first fighting game to do so as a selection of Capcom's Street Fighter crew joined the fun almost two years ago.