Brawlhalla is now available to download on mobile

The full version of Ubisoft's character-packed 2D fighter Brawlhalla has just been released on mobile, after a period of beta testing. What's more, it supports crossplay with all other platforms that the game is on, such as PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

It offers more than 50 characters with special crossover characters such as Rayman, Ben 10, Adventure Time characters, and many more. In terms of content, Brawlhalla boasts 20+ game modes so you will have a lot to chew through if the game sinks its claws into you.

Are you ready to rumble? Head over to App Store or Google Play to download the client now.