HQ

Following its crossover with Tekken in September, Ubisoft has announced that characters from SpongeBob SquarePants will soon be joining 2D brawler, Brawlhalla. On November 29, players will be able to fight as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy.

The news was announced at The Brawlhalla World Championships which is taking place in Atlanta this weekend. A new trailer, which you can watch below, was revealed and it shows these three new characters in action: