Brawl Stars esports are going bigger than ever in 2025

If you're wondering what the plans are for Brawl Stars esports in the year 2025, Supercell has finally lifted the curtain on precisely this. For this calendar year, we can expect a packed schedule that spans the most complex and broad slate of tournaments to date, and as for what they include, we're told the following.

The season will be split into six monthly seasons starting in February with three major international events slotted in between. These international offline events will be based on three different continents and while the exact choices are unannounced, we are told that they are "new to Brawl Stars Championship".

The first three seasons will make up the Spring Split and will be followed by a new The Brawl Cup tournament in May. After this we can expect the next three seasons to be part of the Summer Split, and be followed by the Last Chance Qualifier.

After this is the annual Brawl Stars World Finals, and even though we don't yet have information on prize pool information for each individual tournament, we do know that the season is offering up $2 million.

One of the other new additions includes the tie-in of Ranked and the esports scene. Supercell is being a little vague about this so far as it promises new information later in the year, but it has said "we will explore integrating Ranked into the esports viewing and competitive experience."