Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, and the rest of the gang escape the game in Jumanji: Open World

We're in store for a long-list of theatrical treats this winter, as not only will Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three arrive on December 18, but a week later, the next instalment in the Jumanji series will also debut.

Known as Jumanji: Open World, this next adventure will reunite the cast and familiar characters, seeing Dwayne Johnson's Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Karen Gillan's Ruby Roundhouse, Jack Black's Sheldon Oberon, and Kevin Hart's Franklin Finbar all coming back together for an adventure set both in the wonderful world of Jumanji but also the real human world.

The premise is essentially Jumanji breaks free of its game console, seeing the heroes and a ton of dangerous wildlife and enemies wreaking havoc on the local town, an issue the human heroes must solve by teaming up with the video game counterparts and returning Jumanji back into its digital form. Naturally, there are still adventures in Jumanji, with a mostly new slate of human players put into the bodies of the heroic characters, learning the ropes of these powerful protagonists along the way.

The official synopsis for Jumanji: Open World adds: "This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world."

Directed by Jake Kasden and using a script written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinker, and Scott Rosenberg, Jumanji: Open World will be debuting in cinemas on Christmas Day (December 25) and you can see a trailer for the film below.