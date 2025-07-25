Bravest Studios creates backpack based on AirPods

HQ

If you're familiar with Bravest Studios, you'll know that this is a company who creates all manner of downright horrific pieces of fashion. Whether we're talking about tribal print jorts, toe slides, Hulk-like foot clogs, the list goes on. Regardless of the product, they're hardly items that you will feel comfortable wearing while out and about, even if they are definitely memorable.

The same applies to their new backpack model. It's known as the AirPack, and as the name suggests, it's a backpack that has been styled and designed to reflect AirPods... Yep, it's an accessory that resembles a massive AirPods case that includes two removable pill-like pods inside where you can store items.

In total, it promises 44 litres of storage all while being water resistant, having a laptop sleeve, a two-way zip, and coming in only white. It's also a highly limited product, as there is a premade batch of stock that will never be restocked, meaning if you want one of these bizarre bags, make sure to snag one while they're available.

The exact release date is unclear as Bravest simply states that they are coming soon. When they do sell, they're promised to ship fast, meaning they will be sent for delivery as soon as you've purchased.

Would you use an AirPods backpack?