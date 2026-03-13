Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster announced and released for PC and Xbox

HQ

One of the highlights of the Switch 2 release was Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster, a revamped version of Square Enix's acclaimed Nintendo 3DS role-playing game Bravely Default. Until now, it has only been available on Switch 2, despite Square Enix's new stated strategy of focusing more on multi-format, but now the company has decided that it's time for more people to get the chance to play this classic.

As a result, Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster has now been released for both PC and Xbox Series S/X without any prior notice. Furthermore, there is additional good news, as the game is being sold at a discount (reduced by £6.80 / €8) for two weeks. If you are interested in a traditional and entertaining Japanese role-playing game, now is the time to take advantage of this opportunity.

In conjunction with this, they have also released a trailer for the game that reveals that the series has now sold over four million copies, spread across a total of three titles: Bravely Default, Bravely Second: End Layer, and Bravely Default II. Since it is now also coming to PC and Xbox in addition to Switch, we can safely assume that the number will grow even further.

We don't know if Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster will be coming to PlayStation 5 as well. Square Enix has specifically only mentioned PC and Xbox, and has not said anything about Sony's consoles.

Last year, we got the opportunity to talk to the developers of this updated version, which led to an interesting interview that you can read at this link.

