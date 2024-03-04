Braun's MultiGrill 9 aims to be the ultimate cooking tool

HQ

Are you sick and tired of having to turn on the hob and fiddle with frying pans and the likes? If so, we may just have an ideal alternative cooking gadget for you.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our oven mitts on the MultiGrill 9 from Braun, a device that aims to be the ultimate cooking tool. It's able to grill, cook a variety of products like sandwiches and paninis, bake waffles and pancakes, and does all this by providing users with two ribbed plates, two flat plates, a couple of waffle plates, and a temperature probe to make sure you cook your food well throughout.

To learn more about this cooking gadget, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the Braun MultiGrill 9.