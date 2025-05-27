Bratz go worldwide in upcoming rhythm and dance life-sim

We can always count on publisher Outright Games to deliver a collection of titles geared toward younger folk and children around the autumn, and this year is certainly no exception. It has just been confirmed that in collaboration with developer MGA Entertainment that we can expect a new Bratz game to make its arrival in September, with this being a title that combines rhythm and dance with fashion and life-sim elements.

It's known as Bratz: Rhythm and Dance and it's a game that sees the iconic dolls coming together for a worldwide adventure. Part of the gameplay revolves around a rhythm dance setup, where the characters can jive to a collection of 20 iconic songs from the Bratz universe, and then build on this further by being able to engage in fashion shows and explorable adventures as part of the core Story Mode.

The game will even support up to four-player local multiplayer, and on top of over 400 items of clothing to collect and use to customise the Bratz, you can also play as Cloe, Yasmin, Sasha, Jade, and meet a collection of other fan-favourite faces, be it Kumi, Felicia, Nevra, Roxxi, Burdine Maxwell, and the Tweevils.

The announcement press releases explains: "Playing as Cloe, Yasmin, Sasha, and Jade, fans can step into the shoes of the Bratz Pack as they take to the runway to showcase fierce new looks and moves. Strut it with friends in party mode, which offers three unique rhythm game formats for up to 4-player local multiplayer, and enter a global fashion competition in single-player story mode, which lets players explore six cities, including London, Tokyo, and the Bratz hometown of Stilesville, as they discover the hottest fashion trends from the locals and collect coins to purchase new outfits."

Bratz: Rhythm and Style will be launching on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on September 12, 2025, and you can see the game's announcement trailer below.