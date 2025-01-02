Brangelina finally reaches a settlement after eight-year-long divorce battle

HQ

There are only a few more high profile and ruthless divorces that have rocked Hollywood in the same way as that of Brangelina, the former union of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The two A-listers decided to split in 2016, after Jolie claimed that Pitt had been abusive to their adopted children on a private jet, and since then, in the eight years that have followed, the pair have been locked in a divorce settlement battle, one of the longest in Hollywood's storied history.

But, as a way to capitulate 2024 and ring in the New Year, the pair have finally reached an agreement and put this nastiness to bed... in part. According to Sky News, while no court documents have been filed as of yet, Jolie's lawyer James Simon has piped up and stated that "this is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago", and that "she is relieved this one part is over."

How the various assets that the pair shared will be split up remains to be seen, and frankly if this first stint of the process is anything to go by, we probably shouldn't hold our breath on hearing any further information about this divorce proceeding.

Dan Kosmayer / Shutterstock.com

This is an ad: