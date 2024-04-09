Brands Hatch added for free to Forza Motorsport

HQ

The most common thing when games get more content is that file sizes grow, often to semi-unmanageable levels. But with Update 7, Turn 10 is doing just the opposite. They have added extra content while reducing the file size (what kind of sorcery is this?) by 25 gigabytes for Xbox and 29 gigabytes for PC.

Nice of course, but the most exciting thing about the update is that it offers some nice new content, where the British (West Kingsdown) track Brands Hatch is the biggest draw - and pleasantly enough completely free. Other news is that Retro Racers Tour has been added to the career mode, three new cars are available for everyone with Car Pass and there have also been some graphical improvement.

If you want to know more about Update 7, you can find everything about this on Forza.net and you can read more about the game-related fixes that have been made in the new trailer.

HQ