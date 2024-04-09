English
Forza Motorsport

Brands Hatch added for free to Forza Motorsport

Turn 10 has released Update 7 which brings new content at a reduced file size.

The most common thing when games get more content is that file sizes grow, often to semi-unmanageable levels. But with Update 7, Turn 10 is doing just the opposite. They have added extra content while reducing the file size (what kind of sorcery is this?) by 25 gigabytes for Xbox and 29 gigabytes for PC.

Nice of course, but the most exciting thing about the update is that it offers some nice new content, where the British (West Kingsdown) track Brands Hatch is the biggest draw - and pleasantly enough completely free. Other news is that Retro Racers Tour has been added to the career mode, three new cars are available for everyone with Car Pass and there have also been some graphical improvement.

If you want to know more about Update 7, you can find everything about this on Forza.net and you can read more about the game-related fixes that have been made in the new trailer.

Forza Motorsport

Game Fixes:


  • Reduced game install size by 15-20% (around 25-29GB)

  • Addressed a game crash when starting Free Play races

  • Fixed PC infinite loading when trying to paint an unowned car

  • Fixes to Le Mans textures, props, and ambient occlusion

  • Fixed Shared Tunes not appearing after 8th tune in search

  • Gamma changes to address certain banding color values

  • Enabled Proximity Arrows for all players in Multiplayer

  • Upgrade and Tune Space now has brighter default lighting

  • Reduced PC VRAM usage for Car Livery Quality setting

  • Fixed multiple Featured Multiplayer crashes

  • Fixed Fuel Telemetry Estimates in the Fuel & Tire menu

  • Adjusted the sensitivity and angling of Proximity Arrows

  • Corrected Drivatar Al race start behavior in Free Play

  • UGC ordering is now sorted by newest to oldest in menus

Forza Motorsport

