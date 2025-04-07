Brandon Sklenar would be open for a return as 1923's Spencer Dutton in 1944 spinoff

HQ

So far, two Yellowstone spinoffs have arrived and concluded. First of all was the true origin show, 1883, which spanned one season, and was then followed by 1923. Over the weekend, this series came to a close as well, with a massive two-hour long finale that wrapped up its many storylines. Since Paramount can't seem to quite figure out what the future of Yellowstone looks like in the modern day, could we see even more historical "prequels"?

This certainly seems to be the case. Variety notes that a spinoff called 1944 is being planned, with this set to see how World War 2 puts a strain on the Dutton family's ranch, and if this show does become a reality, it might even see a familiar face making an appearance.

Speaking with Brandon Sklenar, known as Spencer Dutton in 1923, it's mentioned that the actor would be interested in reprising his role in the follow-up. Specifically, he states:

"Listen, I know that "1944" is a thing that they are planning on doing here, and maybe we see Spencer in 1944. That is something I would be interested in doing."

Would you like to see Sklenar returning for more Yellowstone spinoff action?