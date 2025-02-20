Brandon Sklenar says he loves Batman and that it would be a dream come true to play him

HQ

We already know that Matt Reeves' The Batman films are not part of Peter Safran and James Gunn's new DC movie universe, which will instead have its own version of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego. It's already been confirmed that the first movie featuring this new Batman will be The Brave and the Bold, and there's certainly been no shortage of interested stars.

In the past year alone, Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, Road House), among others, have said they want to play the Dark Knight - and now another actor is throwing his hat into the ring. In an interview with The Playlist, Brandon Sklenar (Midway, It Ends with Us) says it would be a dream come true to play Batman:

"I've seen a bunch of fan-casting for this Batman thing [The Bave & The Bold] and that's very interesting to me, I love Batman. That would be a dream, for sure. But we'll see what happens, I'm built for it."

Sklenar has long been a favorite among many DC fans, and the fact that he now says he is very interested in the role, has made many rejoice on social media. What do you think, is there any particular actor you have high hopes for as Batman in The Brave and the Bold?