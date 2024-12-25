Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn adaptation faces setback

HQ

The much-anticipated Mistborn movie, based on Brandon Sanderson's epic fantasy series, has officially hit a roadblock. In his annual "State of the Sanderson" blog post, Sanderson revealed that the project has come to a halt, despite having made significant progress in recent years. The movie, which seemed like a natural fit for the big screen with its cinematic opening scene, had been in development for over a decade. However, it failed to secure a production deal with any major studio, leaving fans wondering if they'll ever see the world of Scadrial on screen.

According to Sanderson, the Mistborn adaptation had advanced to the final stages of pre-production before it was ultimately scrapped. Despite receiving development offers, no studio was willing to greenlight the project. Sanderson expressed his disappointment, noting that the project had gotten as far as the script stage, with actors already attached, but fell apart due to a lack of studio backing. Fans have been left disheartened, but Sanderson remains hopeful for future adaptations in his Cosmere universe.

While the Mistborn movie may be on hold for now, the series remains a cornerstone of Sanderson's Cosmere universe. Fans are still hopeful that the story may one day make it to the big screen, especially with the upcoming Stormlight Archive adaptations in the works. For now, though, the Mistborn project is back at square one. Do you think Hollywood will ever fully embrace the Mistborn saga, or is it destined to remain a missed opportunity?