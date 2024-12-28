Brandon Sanderson's adaptations continue to thrive after Mistborn cancellation

HQ

Brandon Sanderson has become a household name in fantasy literature, known for his incredible productivity and transparency with fans about his projects. This year's State of the Sanderson revealed both exciting developments and disappointments for fans eager to see his works adapted. While the much-anticipated Mistborn: The Final Empire movie is officially on hold, several of his other works are making steady progress in the adaptation process.

Among the most promising projects are Skyward, which is currently in development for a TV series, and Tress of the Emerald Sea, which may soon be adapted into an animated show. Snapshot, a standalone novella, is also making strides toward a pilot, with MGM leading the charge. Although the Mistborn series was originally slated for a film adaptation, the cancellation has sparked discussions about potentially reimagining it as a TV series.

With all these exciting developments, will fans see more of Sanderson's expansive universe on screen soon? What other books from his impressive portfolio would you like to see adapted next?