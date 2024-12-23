Brandon Sanderson won't release new Stormlight Archive books until 2031

HQ

Brandon Sanderson, the mastermind behind the Cosmere universe, has announced that after the release of Wind and Truth, he'll be stepping away from The Stormlight Archive for a while. In his yearly "State of the Sanderson" blog post, he shared that it's time to take a breather from the monumental task of writing his magnum opus, which has been his main focus for the last 15 years. While the news may leave fans feeling a bit down, it comes with a silver lining.

Sanderson confirmed that there will be no more Stormlight Archive novels for the rest of the decade, with the next major entry in the series likely arriving in 2031. Instead, he plans to turn his attention to other projects, including finishing up the Elantris saga and diving into the Mistborn Era 3 trilogy. But fear not—there will still be something to look forward to: a new companion novel, Horneater, is scheduled for 2026, set during book four of The Stormlight Archive.

While the wait for Stormlight fans might feel long, Sanderson's shift to other series opens up plenty of opportunities to explore the rest of his extensive Cosmere universe. So, we've got a lot more Brandon Sanderson to look forward to.

Which of Brandon Sanderson's books is your favorite?