Brandon Sanderson talks about the streaming struggles with epic fantasy adaptations

It's no surprise The Rings of Power didn't win everyone over. Now, Brandon Sanderson, one of fantasy's biggest names, is sharing his thoughts on why it missed the mark, and he isn't shy about his concerns with how epic fantasy is handled on streaming platforms.

In a recent interview with Polygon, the Cosmere creator reflected on the failure of Amazon's The Rings of Power, despite its unlimited budget. Sanderson, known for his Stormlight Archive series, admitted that while a huge budget might seem promising, it doesn't guarantee success if there's too much oversight from the studios.

He specifically pointed to how The Rings of Power and The Witcher suffered under creative interference, despite having strong potential. Sanderson also expressed concerns over the general struggle of epic fantasy in the streaming world, with shows like The Wheel of Time and Shadow and Bone failing to live up to expectations.

If given a chance with unlimited resources, Sanderson would choose to adapt his Stormlight Archive, but only if he had full creative control. So, does this mean Sanderson is ready to dive into adapting his own works, or is he waiting for the perfect time to strike?

Would you be excited to see a Cosmere adaptation?