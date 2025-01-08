Brandon Sanderson responds to criticism over narrative choices in Wind and Truth

HQ

In a recent Reddit discussion, Brandon Sanderson addressed criticisms regarding the pacing and narrative structure of Wind and Truth, the fifth installment of The Stormlight Archive. Fans have pointed out that the novel's expansive storytelling and the use of modern expressions may have detracted from the immersive experience.

In his response, Sanderson defended his approach, stating that while he is conscious of the feedback, he believes the novel's vast scope is essential to the story he wishes to tell. He acknowledged, however, that some stylistic choices, such as overuse of the "show then tell" method, are areas that he needs to refine.

While the author stands by his creative decisions, he admitted that the loss of his primary editor in 2020 has made a noticeable impact on his editing process, leading to some aspects that require further review.

Do you think Sanderson should adjust his approach based on feedback, or is this a natural part of his evolving storytelling? Have you noticed this shift in style as well?