Brandon Sanderson has completed the first draft of the Mistborn film

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Brandon Sanderson is the world's greatest living fantasy writer. His extensive body of work has sold in the millions worldwide, and his interconnected universe (the Cosmere) has fostered a community of true connoisseurs of his work, who marvel at the way he weaves and connects stories, eras, and characters throughout his universe.

Sanderson, of course, is very mindful of how his intellectual property is handled, and some time ago it was confirmed that the author had reached an agreement with Apple TV to adapt his books for the screen, but only if he himself was involved in the process. Today we see how this partnership is progressing.

Sanderson has posted an image on social media announcing that the first draft of the Mistborn film is complete. And although revisions and corrections are still needed, this is an important step towards the production team beginning to cast the film and start shooting. Sanderson also notes that he is finishing the screenplay in time to mark the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first book in the series, The Final Empire.

If you're not familiar with Mistborn, the Apple TV film will cover the first of the series' first three books (there is a trilogy called the First Age, followed by another, already published, tetralogy called the Second Age), in which we see a world where the good guys lost the final battle, and the villain has been ruling for a millennium. But a group of misfits and rogues, including the young Vin and the revolutionary Kelsier, will strike a final blow against the Final Empire.

Are you looking forward to seeing the adaptation of Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn? Which other book or series by the author would you like to see adapted for the big screen or as a TV series in the future? Although we should warn you that The Stormlight Archive is also in pre-production, with a series that will adapt one book per season, and with a budget in the millions for each episode...