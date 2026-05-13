Brandon Clarke, NBA player for the Memphis Grizzlies, dies at the age of 29 of suspected overdose

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Brandon Clarke, 29-year-old Canadian basketball player for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA, has died unexpectedly, his team and family confirmed. No cause of death was announced, but it is suspected it was an overdose, as paramedics who were called to his house in San Fernando Valley found drug paraphernalia at home.

Clarke was scheduled to appear at hearing after being arrested on April 1 in Arkansas on charges including speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

"We are heartbroken by ‌the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact ​on the organization and the greater Memphis community ​will not be forgotten", said the Grizzlies in a statement.

Clarke played his entire career at the Grizzlies, although he was initially picked by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019 draft, as the 21st overall pick, he was later sold to the Grizzlies, and was named MVP of the NBA Summer League that summer. A series of knee and calf injuries prevented him from playing more than twice during the 2025/26 season.

"As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon's family, friends and the Grizzlies organization", said Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner.