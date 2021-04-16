Brand-new IOI Barcelona studio joins Project 007, new Hitman, and new IP development

You're watching Advertisements

IO Interactive just unveiled the opening of a third studio in the city of Barcelona. IOI Barcelona will thus join IOI Copenhagen and IOI Malmö in the organisation so that the three offices co-develop projects such as the next Hitman, Project 007, and a to-be-announced IP, the company confirmed today.

This is all part of the "ambitious expansion plans" for the Danish company within the next few years. Today's statement claims that the three-studio configuration will have a "significant impact in all ongoing developments and in all their publishing aspects".

IOI Barcelona is located in Barna city centre and its starting team is already working on the three aforementioned projects. With this move, IOI plans to "become one of the most appealing video game companies in Europe", according to its CEO Hakan Abrak.