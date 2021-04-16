Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Project 007

Brand-new IOI Barcelona studio joins Project 007, new Hitman, and new IP development

The third IO Interactive office joins those at Copenhagen and Malmö.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

IO Interactive just unveiled the opening of a third studio in the city of Barcelona. IOI Barcelona will thus join IOI Copenhagen and IOI Malmö in the organisation so that the three offices co-develop projects such as the next Hitman, Project 007, and a to-be-announced IP, the company confirmed today.

This is all part of the "ambitious expansion plans" for the Danish company within the next few years. Today's statement claims that the three-studio configuration will have a "significant impact in all ongoing developments and in all their publishing aspects".

IOI Barcelona is located in Barna city centre and its starting team is already working on the three aforementioned projects. With this move, IOI plans to "become one of the most appealing video game companies in Europe", according to its CEO Hakan Abrak.

Project 007

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy