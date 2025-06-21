Brand new Borderlands 4 gameplay featuring a vault mission and boss battle with Vex the Siren

HQ

2K Games and Gearbox are giving Borderlands 4 the finishing touches. Right at the end of the summer we will be able to play the new adventure in the planet Kairos on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 at a later date. Last wednesday, we told you about our hands-on impressions with the game, specifically focused on the exploration of the new, seamless world.

Today, we can show you something else from the game: a more advance file, showing you plenty of action in a Vault Mission and finally a boss fight. In this gameplay, we played as the new Siren, Vex, showing her transformation and abbilities fighting rounds of enemies. Finally, the boss focuses on one of the innovations, a grappling hook: we had to use it to hold on to the ceiling, as the floor was dangerous.

This movement will be useful not only for exploring the larger and more vertical maps more nimbly, but also for combat, as seen in this piece of Borderlands 4 gameplay. Gearbox hopes that this will be one of the key features to make Borderlands 4 feel more special, as they told us in an interview.