Brainwash Gang is looking for a "new home" for Damnview

We had a chat with Juan De La Torre, co-founder of Team Gotham who is also doing PR and business development with Brainwash Gang, at this year's Fun & Serious in Bilbao, Spain. Despite talking about Team Gotham's Solo, we asked about the Brainwash Gang and the state of the studio after the publisher's collapse and the publisher's founders going silent:

"I think Edu, who is the creative director at Brainwash, he has something unique about the creative process and the games he wants to make, and the biggest difference is that people actually want to play Damnview, not like Solo. We have been kinda silent because the game is now trying to look for funding. We had a thing with the former publisher of the game, it was in the news I guess, I don't know. We had a thing, we had to cut the relationship with them and we lost the funding because of that, so now we are trying to find Damnview a new house, a new publishing partner to help us out in doing the thing and in the meantime in-between we needed to create some cash flow in the company so people could, like, just leave. While doing Damnview we have separate teams doing smaller projects that are bringing some money into the company and so far so good, yeah."

When asked about the game's premise and his role in its creation, De La Torre had the following to say:

"I work mostly as a business developer so my role is about reaching out - in this case, for example, publishers, to try to get into a good deal or something interesting for the studio and try to provide an interesting business plan for the company. Damnview, if you know about it, I'll tell you to join the Discord where you can find out a lot of info and chat with the development team. Mostly it's a life-sim about capitalism and how it manages society, the accidental society. It's kind of like Stardew Valley meets GTA IV, it's kinda weird, dark, kinda depressing but it's actually really amazing and I think it's really unique. Like I was saying Edu's mind has this capacity to build unique games and unique worlds and the team behind it is really good - so yeah, I will encourage people to join the Discord and find out more."

He continued, stating that the future seems bright for the game and its developer, despite the hardships:

"Not only the future for Damnview but for the company which has been suffering a lot this past year because of this thing that happened with this publisher that was really, really awful. I think that the future of the company is really bright and I believe 2020 is gonna be a good year for us."

Check the full interview out below.