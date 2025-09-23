Brainiac rumored as main villain in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow

Following the success of Superman, Gunn now has his eyes on the next film—confirmed to be Man of Tomorrow. However, it won't be a direct sequel but rather the next step in what's being called the "Superman Saga," featuring Lex Luthor in his iconic green and purple battle armor. James Gunn recently shared an image on social media of the second draft of the script, which many fans believe teases the appearance of the classic villain Brainiac as the movie's primary antagonist.

Could this mean Superman will actually have to team up with Lex Luthor to defeat Brainiac and the massive threat he represents? Anything's possible—and it would mark the first time the hyper-intelligent alien from Colu shows up alongside the Man of Steel in a live-action film.

What do you think about Brainiac as the next big Superman villain? Good choice?