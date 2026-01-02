Braille closer to become UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2026 (World Braille Day on January 4)

HQ

For millions of people around the world, six tiny dots can make all the difference. Braille, the system that allows blind and visually impaired people to read, write, and navigate daily life independently, is closer to be recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2026. This comes just before World Braille Day on January 4, marking the birthday of its inventor, Louis Braille.

Spain has led the effort, joining forces with France, Germany, and other European nations to highlight the cultural and social importance of Braille. Grupo Social ONCE, which supports people with visual disabilities, pushed for the recognition, stressing that Braille is more than a tool, it is a lifeline, a shared experience, and a bridge to participation in society. For more, of course, check out their official announcement via the following link. Go!