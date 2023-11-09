Braid is getting its Anniversary Edition in April

HQ

Braid is without a doubt one of the best and most influential indie games in history, so millions of players were excited when Thekla out of nowhere announced an upgraded Anniversary Edition as part of a State of Play back in 2020. We were then told it would launch early in 2021, but the game vanished from the face of the earth, leaving many to believe it had been quietly cancelled. That's apparently not the case.

Jonathan Blow and crew have given us a new trailer revealing that Braid, Anniversary Edition will makes its way to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and mobile devices (exclusively through the Netflix app) on the 30th of April, 2024. The developers also highlights the same improvements we were promised three years ago, including better visuals, improved sound and more than 15 hours of commentary from the creators, so let's hope the game makes its release date this time.