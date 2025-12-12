Braid developer's new game is a puzzler with over 1400 puzzles

Braid and The Witness developer Jonathan Blow has revealed his new game at The Game Awards as we expected, and yet it somehow has also managed to be something beyond what we could have anticipated.

Order of the Sinking Star is an upcoming puzzler which showcased a lot of interesting and vibrant environments and grid-based map structure. Moreover, we then learned that over 1400 puzzles will feature in Order of the Sinking Star, built over ten years of development.

Check out the trailer below, and keep an eye out for Order of the Sinking Star next year.