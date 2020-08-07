Cookies

news
Braid, Anniversary Edition

Braid, Anniversary Edition heading to consoles next year

The reworked game is set to land on PC, PlayStation consoles, Switch, and both Xbox One and the Series X.

Unveiled last night during State of Play, Braid, Anniversary Edition will release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in early 2021.

The refreshed game was revealed by creator Jonathan Blow, who had plenty to say during last night's segment, although plenty more detail was shared over on the game's official webpage. Therein Blow confirms that the game will come with new hand-drawn art to make the game look better on modern screens, new animations for a smoother experience, enhanced audio, and the most ambitious dev commentary that we've ever heard of.

