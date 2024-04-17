Braid, Anniversary Edition has been delayed to May

HQ

We hadn't heard a thing about the remastered version of Braid since it was announced for 2021 back in 2020, so Thekla surprised many of us when they suddenly resurfaced back in November and said Braid, Anniversary Edition was set to launch on the 30th of April. Well, that isn't happening either, but we're not talking about an indefinite delay this time.

A press release from Thekla states that Braid, Anniversary Edition has been delayed to the 15th of May on everything except for the Xbox version that will launch on the 16th of May for some reason.

We're not told why, but the goods news is that the developers have taken this opportunity to reveal that we'll get 13 new puzzle levels with 16 puzzle pieces that'll form a new frame. These are on top of the previously announced upgraded graphics, better sound and 15+ hours of commentary from the developers.