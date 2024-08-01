Braid, Anniversary Edition apparently "sold like dogshit"

HQ

While Braid was never the world's most popular game, the indie darling was loved by a fair few gamers and so when an anniversary edition was announced, creator Jonathan Blow was expecting a steady trickle of income.

"It has sold horribly," Blow confirmed in a video compilation by YouTuber Blow Fan. Compared to what the game needed to sell to keep Blow's company afloat, it sold "like dog shit."

Blow's attitude hasn't shifted since that "dog shit" line in June, and so it seems that Braid, Anniversary Edition simply hasn't been the hit he'd hoped for. Did you pick up a copy?