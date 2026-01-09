Brahim scores again as Morocco reaches AFCON semi-finals

HQ

Morocco is in AFCON semi-finals after defeating Cameroon 2-0, with goals by Brahim Díaz and Ismael Saibari. The Spanish-born player from Real Madrid has become the star of the Africa Cup of Nations, after scoring in every single one of Morocco's matches: all three group games, round of 16 and quarter-finals.

Brahim has become the first Moroccan player to score four goals in a single tournament, and become only the second player since Gedo in 2010 with Egypt to score in the first five matches of the competition. Brahim is still four goals away of matching the single top scorer in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations, Ndaye Mulamba's 9 goals in 1974 for Congo, according to RMC Sport.

Earlier on Friday, Senegal defeated Mali. On Saturday, Algeria faces Nigeria at 17:00 CET and Egypt faces defending champions Ivory Coast at 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT, potentially seting a Morocco vs. Egypt final on January 17. Semi-finals will be on Wednesday January 14.