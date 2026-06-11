Bradley the Badger will be published by Focus Entertainment

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During The Game Awards in December 2025, developer Day 4 Night Studios, made up of several industry veterans, not least Red Dead Redemption's Christian Cantamessa and Mario + Rabbids' Davide Soliani (who we spoke with in regards to the game in question here), announced its upcoming project, an adventure game known as Bradley the Badger.

This is a title that aims to bring together a balance of exploration, action, and puzzling, all while serving up a narrative that pays tribute and references some of the most famous and beloved video games ever.

When Bradley the Badger was announced, there was no information shared in regards to the launch plans for the project, and while that hasn't yet changed and we don't know when to expect the game, we do at least know it has found a publisher.

Focus Entertainment has officially signed on to publish Day 4 Night Studios' debut game. This has been confirmed in a video you can see below. And talking about this development, Soliani and Cantamessa shared a joint-statement too.

"With Bradley the Badger, we set out to create an adventure shaped by everything we love about games, their sense of wonder, their ability to surprise and the emotional stories behind them. It is a project about imagination, creativity and rediscovering the spark that made us fall in love with video games. This is exactly the kind of original, sincere and fun experience Day 4 Night was founded to make. Focus Entertainment is the ideal partner for Bradley. They are known for their respect for creative talent, belief in bold ideas and ability to bring them to players around the world".

Are you looking forward to Bradley the Badger?