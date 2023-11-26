Bradley Cooper wouldn't hesitate to do The Hangover 4

HQ

In a recent episode of "The New Yorker Radio Hour", Bradley Cooper declared that he wouldn't hesitate to return for The Hangover 4.

When asked whether he would return to the series, Cooper said "I would probably do 'Hangover 4' in an instant," Cooper said. "Just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would."

He did, however, cast some doubt over whether a fourth instalment would be possible. When asked about whether he thought it could happen, he said "I don't think Todd's ever going to do that."

2023 now marks 10 years since the launch of The Hangover Part III. Would you like to see a fourth instalment in future?

Thanks, Variety.