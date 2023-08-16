Bradley Cooper shows off first look at directorial debut Maestro

HQ

The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming movie Maestro is here. Starring Bradley Cooper (who also directs the film) and Carey Mulligan, Maestro focuses on Leonard Bernstein and his lifelong relationship with Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

Leonard Bernstein was a famous composer, known as one of the greatest of his time. He was the first American composer to receive international acclaim. The film is also being produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, so there's a lot of talent involved.

Maestro releases on Netflix on the 20th of December. Will you be watching?