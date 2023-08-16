Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Bradley Cooper shows off first look at directorial debut Maestro

The film focuses on the famous composer Leonard Bernstein.

The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming movie Maestro is here. Starring Bradley Cooper (who also directs the film) and Carey Mulligan, Maestro focuses on Leonard Bernstein and his lifelong relationship with Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

Leonard Bernstein was a famous composer, known as one of the greatest of his time. He was the first American composer to receive international acclaim. The film is also being produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, so there's a lot of talent involved.

Maestro releases on Netflix on the 20th of December. Will you be watching?

