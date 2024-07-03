Brad Pitt's top five performances

HQ

5. Seven (1995)

Brad Pitt's portrayal of the hungry, ambitious and relatively inexperienced New York detective Mills who - along with new colleague and veteran Somerset (a brilliant Morgan Freeman - finds himself in the midst of a dark spiral of several brutal ritual murders is memorable and brilliant. Pitt plays Mills with a youthful curiosity and a touch of naivety while also injecting intelligence, conviction, and an almost fanatical desire to catch the killer John Doe, into his performance.

4. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Portraying a character who, in a kind of strange mix between romantic drama and imaginative fairy tale, ages backwards and thus understands little about the world, other people or his own existence - is certainly no easy task. Brad Pitt navigates Benjamin Button in the best possible way, bringing charm, charisma, curiosity, depth and life to his character in a way that must be applauded.

3. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

There is a mystery and an elusiveness to Pitt's portrayal of gunslinger Jesse James that gives this film depth. He has never been more unpredictable than in this interpretation, which the film demanded, and a glimpse of his tortured soul is revealed in a couple of small moments during the film, which is purely down to Pitt's brilliant acting.

2. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Pitt's performance in Tarantino's mesmerising love letter to 1950s Hollywood is the film's single best and his character Cliff Booth is undoubtedly the highlight of this film. Booth, thanks to Pitt, is both mysterious and simple. He is both secretive and devious, honest and loyal in a way that makes him incredibly charismatic.

1. Moneyball (2011)

Pitt's acting in the perennially underrated baseball film based on real-life Billy Beane (GM of the MLB's Oakland A's) is certainly his finest hour, although both the film and his interpretation of the role too often fly under the radar. Pitt perfectly captures Beane's demeanour, his bravado and charisma, and captivates with great presence and a charming intensity in the pursuit of victory. It's often easier to celebrate characterisations when the characters themselves are super evil, unhinged or dark-minded rather than an actual, real human being as in the case of Moneyball, but there's no doubt in my mind that Moneyball is Pitt's finest hour as an actor.