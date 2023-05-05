Brad Pitt's F1 movie will start filming at this year's British Grand Prix

HQ

We've known for a little while that there is a Hollywood Formula 1 movie in the works, and that this film will star Brad Pitt and will see seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton attached as an advisor. But other than that, the movie has been kept quite quiet. Until now.

Because at the F1 Accelerate Summit last night, the movie was talked about a little bit, with F1 journalist Will Buxton reporting on the matter.

Buxton reveals that the movie will see the creation of an 11th F1 team, and will start filming in a couple of months, at the British Grand Prix held at the Silverstone racetrack. As for why this is being used as the starting production venue, it is mentioned that Pitt will be in attendance and will be driving an F1 car that has been designed and built by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team, something they will film by using what has been described as the "smallest moveable 6K camera ever".

Buxton sounds off by adding that the aim is to make a realistic F1 film, which is why they are leaning on Hamilton and other F1 individuals to help advise on the script and storyline. It was also mentioned that Tom Cruise, who hasn't been cast in the film by the looks of things, is offering up his services to drive the car built for the movie.