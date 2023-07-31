Brad Pitt's F1 movie is the latest to be affected by the strikes

HQ

The latest movie to be affected by the strikes in the anticipated Formula 1 project starring Brad Pitt. As reported by Sky News, the film has stopped production amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, despite already shooting scenes at various Grand Prix around the world, including the British GP at Silverstone.

There is no mention as to when the production will pick back up, but since the film seems to rely on filming at actual Grand Prix, this could have a significant impact on its release down the line and its production, as the world of F1 isn't striking or slowing down - although there is a month-long break in effect now.

We recently saw images of the filming taking place, which you can see here.